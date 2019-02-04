Drake superfan who got new heart is doing ‘awesome’00:35
11-year-old Sofia Sanchez sits down with NBC’s Rehema Ellis to talk about her new heart and whether she’s spoke to Drake since he visited her in the hospital. See more of the interview tonight on “NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt.”
Drake superfan who got new heart filled with gratitude01:27
Liam Neeson says he wanted to kill a black man after someone close to him was raped01:20
Exclusive: Venezuelan opposition leader speaks out as more countries join U.S. in recognizing him as interim president01:12
'Young and the Restless' actor Kristoff St. John dead at 5201:16
General Motors begins new round of layoffs, axing more than 4,000 workers01:03
Kansas judge under fire after calling teens ‘aggressors’ in child sex solicitation case01:19