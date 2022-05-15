Dramatic spike in U.S. hate crimes

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New York City is on high alert after Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo. Police are increasing patrol around Black churches for Sunday service. This comes days after three Korean women were injured in a Dallas shooting. The U.S. witnessed a dramatic spike in hate crimes last year with eight of the nation’s ten largest cities seeing an overall increase of nearly 55 percent. Experts say some hate crimes are fueled by extreme rhetoric often spread online.May 15, 2022

