Dreaming of a white Christmas? How climate change could impact the chance of snow
01:30
Share this -
copied
Climate scientists at NOAA looked at 1,500 locations and found differences in the last decade “are consistent with the reality of long term warming.” NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda speaks to an expert who says that hopes for a white Christmas are drying up in many parts of the country because of climate change.Dec. 24, 2021
Kim Potter found guilty in death of Daunte Wright
02:09
Long Covid testing lines ahead of holiday gatherings
02:43
Packed roads and airports with Americans on the move for the holidays
01:51
Putin says Russia doesn’t want war with Ukraine
01:21
Now Playing
Dreaming of a white Christmas? How climate change could impact the chance of snow
01:30
UP NEXT
Challenges facing foster kids aging out of the system