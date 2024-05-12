IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Duke students walk out of graduation as protests continue nationwide
May 12, 202401:38

  • Tornado rips through Western Pennsylvania, leaving trail of destruction in its wake

    01:27

  • The Paul McCartney superfan recognized decades later

    02:21

  • McDonald’s expected to introduce $5 value meal in response to customer backlash over rising prices

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Duke students walk out of graduation as protests continue nationwide

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Hundreds of thousands of Gazans flee Rafah ahead of imminent invasion

    01:01

  • Manhunt in Ohio for man who allegedly ‘ambushed,’ shot and killed a police officer Saturday

    00:30

  • Michael Cohen set to testify as key witness in Trump hush money trial

    02:02

  • Oprah apologizes for contributing to toxic diet culture

    02:00

  • Six-year-old bursts into ‘happy tears’ seeing mom at her graduation ceremony

    03:09

  • Homeowners grapple with the sky-rocketing cost of homeownership

    02:04

  • Neighbor allegedly shoots white mom of black sons after they say he racially harassed them for years

    01:58

  • Protests and arrests continue on college campuses as graduation season begins

    02:06

  • Israeli offensive in Rafah appears imminent as residents say there is nowhere safe to go

    02:11

  • Northern lights visible across U.S., even reaching the deep south, due to solar storm

    02:13

  • Baby left behind in Gaza now thriving under care of doctor-turned-mother

    02:14

  • Virginia school board votes to return names of Confederate figures to schools

    01:47

  • Severe storms hit Florida after week of violent weather

    01:29

  • Michael Cohen to testify Monday in Trump hush money trial

    02:22

  • As Israeli forces advance on Rafah, State Department report is critical of Israel

    01:59

  • Police break up new campus protests, and graduation ceremonies are held

    01:50

Nightly News

Duke students walk out of graduation as protests continue nationwide

01:38

As comedian Jerry Seinfeld took the stage at Duke University on Sunday to deliver the commencement address, some students walked out. This comes after weeks of protests at colleges nationwide against the Israel-Hamas war. The sitcom creator voiced his support for Israel on Instagram after the October 7th Hamas attack. NBC News’ Elwin Lopez reports.May 12, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Tornado rips through Western Pennsylvania, leaving trail of destruction in its wake

    01:27

  • The Paul McCartney superfan recognized decades later

    02:21

  • McDonald’s expected to introduce $5 value meal in response to customer backlash over rising prices

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Duke students walk out of graduation as protests continue nationwide

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Hundreds of thousands of Gazans flee Rafah ahead of imminent invasion

    01:01

  • Manhunt in Ohio for man who allegedly ‘ambushed,’ shot and killed a police officer Saturday

    00:30
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All