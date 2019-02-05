Watch live: President Trump delivers the State of the Union address

Nightly News

E-cigarette explosion blamed for Texas man’s death

00:45

24-year-old William Eric Brown died from a stroke when his vape pen blew up ins his face and tore a major artery in his neck.Feb. 5, 2019

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 5th)

    20:49

  • Runner kills mountain lion that attacked him on trail

    00:52

  • Grieving pet owners say dog food recall came too late

    00:50

  • E-cigarette explosion blamed for Texas man’s death

    00:45

  • U.S. telecom companies use Chinese tech that may pose security risk

    01:59

  • Conditions in Venezuelan hospitals threatening lives of sick children

    01:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All