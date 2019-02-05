E-cigarette explosion blamed for Texas man’s death

E-cigarette explosion blamed for Texas man’s death00:45
24-year-old William Eric Brown died from a stroke when his vape pen blew up ins his face and tore a major artery in his neck.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 5th)20:49
Runner kills mountain lion that attacked him on trail00:52
Grieving pet owners say dog food recall came too late00:50
E-cigarette explosion blamed for Texas man’s death00:45
U.S. telecom companies use Chinese tech that may pose security risk01:59
Conditions in Venezuelan hospitals threatening lives of sick children01:15