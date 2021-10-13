Early victims of ‘Havana Syndrome’ speak out about ongoing health struggles

Diplomats Kate Husband, Doug Ferguson and Tina Onufer were among the first victims of “Havana Syndrome,” a still-unexplained phenomenon, while working at the U.S. embassy in Cuba. They tell NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell about the health challenges they face and the impact on their careers. More than 200 Americans around the world, mostly diplomats and spies, report feeling a similar set of neurological and other symptoms.Oct. 13, 2021