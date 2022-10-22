Early voting begins in battleground Nevada

All bets are off in the state’s senate showdown, where Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto trails Republican challenger Adam Laxalt by a narrow margin in a race that could decide control of the evenly split chamber. In battleground Georgia, incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock launched two new ads hoping to cement a very slim lead over Republican Herschel Walker, while Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman hits the campaign trail alongside potential future colleague Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.Oct. 22, 2022