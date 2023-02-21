East Palestine residents’ concerns grow over Ohio train derailment pollution

Marine veteran helps reunite girl with her dog01:49
Airlines making changes ahead of spring break travel rush01:32
- Now Playing
East Palestine residents’ concerns grow over Ohio train derailment pollution01:38
- UP NEXT
Michigan State University students return to class one week after deadly shooting01:31
Former President Jimmy Carter in hospice care01:34
Inside Russia’s key ally Belarus as Eastern offensive grinds on01:18
Biden’s secret visit to Ukraine04:56
Howard University breaking barriers as nation’s only all-Black college swim team02:13
Puffin and The Roald Dahl Story Company changes hundreds of words in Dahl’s works01:56
A beacon of hope in Chicago for Ukrainian refugees02:49
Los Angeles bishop found murdered in home01:48
CEO of Norfolk Southern train company meets with Ohio residents01:46
Family of former President Jimmy Carter gathers in Plains, Georgia01:55
President Biden will travel to Poland ahead of one-year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine02:05
North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles in major escalation01:24
The Ukrainian pee-wee hockey team02:37
Rescue dogs train to save lives during an avalanche02:17
Off-duty officer shoots man in scuffle01:59
Michigan State University honors victims in campus shooting01:29
Ohio water tested for health risks after train derailment02:16
Marine veteran helps reunite girl with her dog01:49
Airlines making changes ahead of spring break travel rush01:32
- Now Playing
East Palestine residents’ concerns grow over Ohio train derailment pollution01:38
- UP NEXT
Michigan State University students return to class one week after deadly shooting01:31
Former President Jimmy Carter in hospice care01:34
Inside Russia’s key ally Belarus as Eastern offensive grinds on01:18
Play All