Easter gatherings return even as Covid remains a concern

Crowds celebrate Easter Sunday with Pope Francis for the first time in 3 years. Along with those abroad, Americans are also celebrating from Easter parades to Passover seders. Though restrictions have been eased, one Staten Island congregation continues to wear masks while praying and put Covid tests in their Easter baskets. The caution comes as the highly contagious Omicron BA.2 subvariant fuels a rise in cases across 27 states.April 17, 2022