IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: FDA approves the first pill for postpartum depression

  • Now Playing

    Economy added 187,000 jobs in July, unemployment falls to 3.5%

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Russian landing ship appears damaged in sea drone attack

    01:26

  • Simone Biles makes triumphant return to gymnastics

    01:42

  • Wells Fargo facing new backlash over alleged fraudulent accounts

    01:59

  • FDA set to decide on postpartum depression pill

    02:02

  • Six Mississippi officers plead guilty to torturing two men for hours

    02:14

  • Victim identified in Gilgo Beach murders investigation

    02:08

  • Social media influencer giveaway results in massive mob in NYC’s Union Square

    02:48

  • Pittsburgh remembers synagogue shooting victims as gunman receives death sentence

    02:54

  • Hundreds in Chicago come together for Friday Morning Swim Club

    01:36

  • Fruit fly invasion posing massive threat to California agriculture

    01:44

  • Trump pleads not guilty to all charges in special counsel investigation

    04:32

  • Two Navy sailors arrested for selling military secrets to China, DOJ says

    01:38

  • Trump arraigned in federal court: what happens next

    02:26

  • Body found near Rio Grande border buoys escalates Texas-Mexico tensions

    02:19

  • Colorado River Basin has lost 10 trillions gallons of water due to climate change: Study

    02:01

  • Recession fears easing as dueling economic narratives take hold

    02:24

  • Gunman who killed 11 at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue receives death sentence

    01:54

  • Trump to be arraigned Thursday after new indictment

    04:23

  • Sun bear in China zoo sparks online debate

    01:46

Nightly News

Economy added 187,000 jobs in July, unemployment falls to 3.5%

02:08

As the unemployment rate in Minnesota, and nationwide, is near record lows, the search is on to find qualified candidates to fill open positions. NBC News’ Tom Costello traveled to St. Paul to learn more about how one business is growing and trying to meet demand.Aug. 4, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Economy added 187,000 jobs in July, unemployment falls to 3.5%

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Russian landing ship appears damaged in sea drone attack

    01:26

  • Simone Biles makes triumphant return to gymnastics

    01:42

  • Wells Fargo facing new backlash over alleged fraudulent accounts

    01:59

  • FDA set to decide on postpartum depression pill

    02:02

  • Six Mississippi officers plead guilty to torturing two men for hours

    02:14
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All