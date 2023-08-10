IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Virgin Galactic launches civilian crew to edge of space in historic flight

  • China allegedly targeting exiled Uyghurs, report reveals

    Ecuador presidential candidate assassinated two weeks before election

    Video shows FBI’s deadly confrontation with man who allegedly threatened to kill Biden

  • Five Americans detained for years in Iran finally out of prison

  • Thousands stranded in Maui airport as wildfires scorch island

  • American woman and child released after kidnapping in Haiti

  • FBI fatally shoots Utah man who threatened to kill Biden

  • Inside look at Virgin Galactic’s historic civilian launch: Exclusive

  • Woman accused in murder plot against husband out on bond in Bahamas

  • Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Florida Publix

  • Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis says he is targeting her to boost his 2024 run

  • Deadly wildfires in Hawaii scorching island of Maui

  • Hawaii’s Lt. Gov. speaks on deadly wildfires in Maui

  • Ohio special election and what it could mean for abortion access

  • Are driverless cars ready to hit the road full time?

  • Los Angeles city workers walk off the job in one-day strike

  • Woman hospitalized from shark attack at New York City beach

  • Three men involved in Montgomery melee facing assault charges

  • Tornado hits Massachusetts as dangerous storm system slams East Coast

Nightly News

Ecuador presidential candidate assassinated two weeks before election

Fernando Villavicencio, a presidential candidate in Ecuador, was shot and killed just two weeks before the election. Assassins tossed a grenade as they escaped, according to the president, and at least six people are under arrest. NBC News’ Richard Engel reports.Aug. 10, 2023

