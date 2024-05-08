IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Education Department calls on Texas school district to address claims of civil rights violations
May 8, 2024

    Education Department calls on Texas school district to address claims of civil rights violations

    02:45
Education Department calls on Texas school district to address claims of civil rights violations

02:45

According to documents reviewed by NBC News, the U.S. Department of Education has notified Southlake's Carroll Independent School District that it intends to negotiate with the district over students civil rights complaints. The case has been investigated for years by NBC News. NBC News' Antonia Hylton reports.May 8, 2024

    Education Department calls on Texas school district to address claims of civil rights violations

    02:45
