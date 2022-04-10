IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Egg prices soar before Passover and Easter

01:47

The price of eggs in February jumped 11 percent from the previous year. Experts say inflation has been driving the price hikes in grocery stores and now the bird flu is decimating some poultry farms across the Midwest.April 10, 2022

