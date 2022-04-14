IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    El Salvador’s crackdown on gang members sparks concerns of human rights violations

    01:52
Nightly News

El Salvador’s crackdown on gang members sparks concerns of human rights violations

01:52

President Nayib Bukele placed El Salvador under a 30-day state of emergency and suspended parts of the constitution to combat gang violence. Bukele is promoting the crackdown with videos on his social media channels, while critics say the leader is trying to silence opposition and ignore human rights.April 14, 2022

    El Salvador’s crackdown on gang members sparks concerns of human rights violations

    01:52
