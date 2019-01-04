Ellen DeGeneres stands by Kevin Hart, pushing for him to take center stage at the Oscars

Ellen DeGeneres stands by Kevin Hart, pushing for him to take center stage at the Oscars01:41
During an interview with Kevin Hart on Friday, Ellen DeGeneres revealed she called the Academy herself to secure his opportunity to host the award show once again. He initially stepped down in the wake of backlash for homophobic tweets he wrote nearly a decade ago.
Two patients receive rare triple-organ transplants01:15
Lawsuit alleges The Weather Channel app profited off user location data01:10
Manhunt in Las Vegas for driver who killed salon worker over $35 manicure01:04
Florida student accused of cheating after SAT score improves01:10
Fiery head on collision on Florida highway kills 5 children, 2 truck drivers01:11
Ellen DeGeneres stands by Kevin Hart, pushing for him to take center stage at the Oscars01:41