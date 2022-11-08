Elon Musk gets political on Twitter ahead of midterm elections

- UP NEXT
Ohio Senate candidates focusing on economic issues02:22
Powerball hits record high of $1.9 billion01:18
Biden, Trump making last effort on campaign trail to sway voters03:38
RSV overwhelming pediatric emergency departments across U.S.01:40
How could the midterm election outcome impact Biden's agenda02:02
Republicans looking to win over Georgia voters who went blue in 202001:50
Connecting with loved ones through a lost purse02:15
Companies reformulating popular household goods to fight rising costs02:44
Powerball jackpot hits jaw-dropping $1.6 billion01:47
Workers flee from world’s largest iPhone factory01:52
U.S. deploys B1 heavy bombers sending a message to North Korea01:31
Culinary Workers Union going door to door in Nevada on behalf of Democratic candidates00:40
Tight senate race between Georgia candidates Walker and Warnock00:35
Former presidents in Pennsylvania stumping for senate candidates01:57
Deadly twisters rip through Tornado Alley02:07
Discovery of King Tut’s tomb celebrated 100 years later01:42
U.S. seeing flu hospitalization highs, uptick in non-Covid respiratory illnesses01:32
Russia’s threats to Ukrainian exports intensifies hunger crisis in East Africa01:29
South Korea scrambles fighter jets in response to North Korean aircraft01:18
Twitter employees start to learn about layoffs02:13
- UP NEXT
Ohio Senate candidates focusing on economic issues02:22
Powerball hits record high of $1.9 billion01:18
Biden, Trump making last effort on campaign trail to sway voters03:38
RSV overwhelming pediatric emergency departments across U.S.01:40
How could the midterm election outcome impact Biden's agenda02:02
Republicans looking to win over Georgia voters who went blue in 202001:50
Play All