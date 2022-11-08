IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Elon Musk gets political on Twitter ahead of midterm elections

01:42

Twitter owner Elon Musk encouraged “independent-minded voters” to vote Republicans into Congress, seemingly contradicting his own tweet from last April that the social platform should be “politically neutral.” NBC News’ Tom Costello has more details about Musk's takeover after roughly 3,700 employees were let go.Nov. 8, 2022

