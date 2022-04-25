Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion

Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion after the Twitter board unanimously voted to accept the offer. If approved by regulators, Twitter will go private, and shareholders will reap a 38 percent profit on their stocks as of April 1st. Musk promises to add new features, including making the algorithm open source in hopes of “defeating spam bots and authenticating all humans.” Some critics are concerned that Musk’s pursuit of free speech will collide with growing safety problems on Twitter.April 25, 2022