Nightly News

Emmanuel Macron re-elected as French president

02:09

Emmanuel Macron has become the first French president to be re-elected in 20 years. Macron won 58 percent of the votes while Le Pen won nearly 42 percent. Le Pen has promised she would not abandon the French people, though it is the third time France has rejected her far-right politics.April 24, 2022

