Emmett Till law signed making lynching a federal hate crime

President Biden signed the first law that makes lynching a federal hate crime after it was passed unanimously in the Senate this month. Emmett Till was a 14-year-old who was accused of whistling at a white woman in 1955. Till was then kidnapped, beaten, and brutally murdered while his killers were never convicted. The Emmett Till Law imposes a prison term of up to 30 years on a person who commits a hate crime that results in death, serious injury, or that includes kidnapping, sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill.March 29, 2022