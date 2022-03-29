Emmett Till law signed making lynching a federal hate crime
02:01
President Biden signed the first law that makes lynching a federal hate crime after it was passed unanimously in the Senate this month. Emmett Till was a 14-year-old who was accused of whistling at a white woman in 1955. Till was then kidnapped, beaten, and brutally murdered while his killers were never convicted. The Emmett Till Law imposes a prison term of up to 30 years on a person who commits a hate crime that results in death, serious injury, or that includes kidnapping, sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill.March 29, 2022
Now Playing
Emmett Till law signed making lynching a federal hate crime
02:01
UP NEXT
Odesa prepares for Russian attacks
01:44
Academy board members set to meet amid Will Smith’s Oscars slap
01:52
New developments in House January 6 investigation
01:41
FDA authorizes second Covid booster for people ages 50 and older