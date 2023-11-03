Empty seats at Shabbat dinner for Israeli families after Hamas terror attacks

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted on 7 federal counts02:18
Two women, one Jewish and one Muslim, find common ground amid pain of war02:58
Alarming incidents involving lithium-ion batteries on planes01:45
Ohio to vote on whether to guarantee abortion access in state constitution next week02:49
Biden visits Maine to pay respects to victims of Lewiston mass shooting01:55
- Now Playing
Empty seats at Shabbat dinner for Israeli families after Hamas terror attacks02:18
- UP NEXT
Tension between US and Israel over calls for humanitarian “pause”03:33
Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty in criminal fraud trial02:06
Tensions on college campuses escalating amid Israel-Hamas war03:09
Fellow GOP Senators criticize Tuberville’s hold on military officer confirmations02:14
Eric and Donald Trump Jr. testify in former president's New York civil fraud trial01:51
Video appears to show Israel Defense Forces abusing detained Palestinian men03:53
Dozens of Palestinian Americans cross Rafah border out of Gaza as fighting continues03:23
Some members of Jewish community purchasing firearms amid Israel-Hamas war02:31
Billion dollar verdict could shake up real estate market01:47
Running the NYC Marathon to change America’s prison system01:53
Delta co-pilot indicted after allegedly pulling gun on plane captain midflight01:40
Biden kicks off outreach to rural voters as admin touts $5 billion in federal funding to farming01:52
Donald Trump Jr. testifies in civil fraud trial in Manhattan02:07
Israel-Hamas war fueling tensions on U.S. college campuses01:58
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted on 7 federal counts02:18
Two women, one Jewish and one Muslim, find common ground amid pain of war02:58
Alarming incidents involving lithium-ion batteries on planes01:45
Ohio to vote on whether to guarantee abortion access in state constitution next week02:49
Biden visits Maine to pay respects to victims of Lewiston mass shooting01:55
- Now Playing
Empty seats at Shabbat dinner for Israeli families after Hamas terror attacks02:18
Play All