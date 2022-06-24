End of Roe v. Wade could spark abortion migration with patients traveling for services

More than 300,000 abortions were performed last year in the 26 states where the procedure could soon be illegal or highly restricted. In some states where abortion will still be legal, access is expanding, like in Connecticut, where non-physicians can provide medication and procedural abortions. In others, clinics such as the Choices Health Care Clinic in Tennessee, which serves predominantly Black, uninsured, or underinsured patients for abortion care, will close indefinitely. June 24, 2022