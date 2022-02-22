IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

England to end nearly all Covid restrictions as Queen Elizabeth II tests positive

01:30

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that starting Thursday, almost all restrictions to contain Covid-19 will end. This comes as Queen Elizabeth II is self-isolating after contracting the virus.Feb. 22, 2022

