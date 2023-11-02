IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tensions on college campuses escalating amid Israel-Hamas war

  • Fellow GOP Senators criticize Tuberville’s hold on military officer confirmations

    Eric and Donald Trump Jr. testify in former president's New York civil fraud trial

    Video appears to show Israel Defense Forces abusing detained Palestinian men

  • Dozens of Palestinian Americans cross Rafah border out of Gaza as fighting continues

  • Some members of Jewish community purchasing firearms amid Israel-Hamas war

  • Billion dollar verdict could shake up real estate market

  • Running the NYC Marathon to change America’s prison system

  • Delta co-pilot indicted after allegedly pulling gun on plane captain midflight

  • Biden kicks off outreach to rural voters as admin touts $5 billion in federal funding to farming

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies in civil fraud trial in Manhattan

  • Israel-Hamas war fueling tensions on U.S. college campuses

  • First evacuees make way out of Gaza across Rafah border crossing

  • Israel-Hamas war hits home for many Minneapolis residents

  • Mortgage rates surge to 8% amid record low supply of homes for sale

  • Police release dramatic new video of Lahaina wildfires

  • FBI director warns of growing domestic threat amid Israel-Hamas war

  • Months before mass shooting, people who knew Maine suspect warned of his behavior

  • More humanitarian aid sent into Gaza from Egypt as many Americans remain trapped

  • Deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

Nightly News

Eric and Donald Trump Jr. testify in former president's New York civil fraud trial

Eric and Donald Trump Jr. testified in the New York civil fraud trial where they are co-defendants, along with their father. Both denied involvement in the financial statements that the Attorney General Letitia James says exaggerated the assets of the Trump Organization. NBC News’ Laura Jarrett reports.Nov. 2, 2023

Best of NBC News

