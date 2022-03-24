Escaped Mariupol residents urge for Russian war crimes to be held accountable
01:54
Ukrainians who were able to escape Mariupol alive say they want their voices heard. Human Rights Watch’s Richard Weir says the ICC is already investigating the war crimes committed so people can be held accountable, but the process is a long one. March 24, 2022
