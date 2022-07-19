IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.K. blasted with record-shattering heat wave

    01:39

  • Nonprofit helping deaf Ukrainian refugees during Russia’s invasion

    01:40

  • Inside United's pilot training program as shortage shakes travel industry

    02:16

  • Netflix loses nearly a million subscribers last quarter

    01:34

  • Uvalde school board blasted by parents, students in meeting last night

    01:50

  • Former Trump aide Steve Bannon on trial for contempt of Congress

    02:00

  • U.S. intelligence reveals Russia planning to annex captured Ukraine territory

    01:21
    Estimated record-breaking heat wave sweeping the U.S.

    02:15
    22-year-old hailed a hero after killing a gunman in Indiana mall

    01:39

  • Inside a Baltimore trauma center as nation faces gun violence epidemic

    02:13

  • New bodycam footage from Uvalde school shooting highlights police failures

    03:04

  • Cost of cars skyrocketing

    01:27

  • Life-threatening heatwave blazing through 20 states, impacting millions

    03:17

  • Steve Bannon charged with contempt of Congress for ignoring Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    01:29

  • Action on climate change stalled after Sen. Manchin blocks legislation

    01:40

  • President Biden comes home from the Middle East to lower approval ratings

    01:32

  • New report on Uvalde mass shooting critiques “egregiously poor decision making”

    02:59

  • One Night in America: the gun violence epidemic plaguing the U.S.

    13:03

  • First responder receives life-saving gift from unlikely donor

    02:28

  • Summer of Lost Luggage

    02:06

Estimated record-breaking heat wave sweeping the U.S.

02:15

An unbearable heat wave is blazing across the country tonight and records are expected to be broken. Nearly 200 million people are experiencing highs today above 90 degrees and 40 million are in areas with triple-digit temperatures. Parts of California, the Central Plains and Texas have highs ranging from 105 to 113 degrees. Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness.July 19, 2022

