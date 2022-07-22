European airports becoming luggage graveyards as travel chaos continues

As the summer travel surge continues in Europe, many people are having problems with retrieving their luggage. Cory Prenatt’s dream golfing trip to Scotland was ruined when his flight left Newark Airport but his golf clubs stayed behind. The clubs were sent on a meandering international journey before ending up in a warehouse in the U.K., where they still sit two months later. But his story isn’t unique, across Europe airports have turned into luggage graveyards as under-staffed airports struggle with surging passenger levels.July 22, 2022