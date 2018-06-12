Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Evacuations ordered as Colorado wildfire grows

 

Wildfire season is off to a fast start as Durango, Colorado’s “416 Fire” nearly doubled in size in just 24 hours, destroying 22 acres of land.

advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Evacuations ordered as Colorado wildfire grows
Video

Evacuations ordered as Colorado wildfire grows

U.S. news
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack, Trump says

Economic director Larry Kudlow has heart attack, Trump says

DEVELOPING
A school silenced its valedictorian when she brought up sexual assault. Is that legal?

A school silenced its valedictorian when she brought up sexual assault. Is that legal?

U.S. news
Editors at Boston Review resign over decision to keep Junot Díaz on staff

Editors at Boston Review quit over decision to retain Junot Díaz

U.S. news
'They want help': Crisis hotlines inundated with calls after celebrity suicides

Crisis hotlines inundated with calls after celebrity suicides

U.S. news

World News

Trump, Kim sign document after North Korea nuclear summit

Trump puts Korean war games on hold after summit meeting with Kim

BREAKING
What happens if U.S. and North Korea strike a deal?
Video

What happens if U.S. and North Korea strike a deal?

North Korea
North Korea's many nuclear weapons and how to rid the world of them

North Korea's many nuclear weapons and how to rid the world of them

White House
Japanese citizens simply vanished. North Korea had abducted them. But why?

Japanese citizens simply vanished. North Korea had abducted them. But why?

White House
Tariffs on sugar, shoes mean higher costs for consumers

Tariffs on sugar, shoes mean higher costs for consumers

Economy
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Cyntoia Brown, sentenced at 16 to life in prison, to plead for leniency in federal court

Cyntoia Brown, sentenced at 16 to life in prison, pleads for mercy

U.S. news

advertisement