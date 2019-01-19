Nightly News

Ex-Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 6 years, 9 months in Laquan McDonald shooting

01:24

Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted in the murder of teenager Laquan McDonald, was sentenced Friday to 6 years, 9 months behind bars. He had been facing up to 96 years.Jan. 19, 2019

