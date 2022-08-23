IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Two men found guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

    01:45

  • Two officers involved in death of Rayshard Brooks face no criminal charges

    01:43

  • Trump had ‘Top Secret’ documents at Mar a Lago, National Archives says

    02:01

  • Free school lunch program is ending, leaving families scrambling

    03:03

  • Formerly paralyzed man swims from Alcatraz with a powerful message

    01:47

  • Antisemitic incidents on the rise in the U.S.

    01:41

  • Remains of missing teen Kiely Rodni believed to be found, police say

    01:39

  • Police officers suspended and placed on leave after video shows them violently beating a man

    01:53

  • Russia blaming Ukraine for death of close Putin ally’s daughter

    01:28

  • Trump files new lawsuit over Mar-a-Lago search

    01:19

  • Record rainfall swamps the Southwest

    03:13

  • The history of the Navajo Code Talkers in World War II and the mission to preserve their memory

    03:03

  • Streaming wars: the duel of debuting medieval fantasies

    01:47

  • Classrooms nationwide turn to virtual classrooms to fill in teacher gaps

    02:44

  • NBC Polls shows a mixed landscape for 2022 elections

    02:02

  • Daughter of President Putin’s ally killed in car bombing

    02:08

  • Tourists stranded at Carlsbad Caverns as southwest faces unrelenting rain

    02:08

  • Bride’s brother-in-law secretly learns ASL before officiating wedding in order to include deaf flower girl

    02:14

  • Teachers speak out about decision to leave the classroom for good

    02:47

  • Orlando pilot who crashed plane on Orlando street tells NBC News how he survived

    01:53

Nightly News

Ex-Twitter head of security says company lied about security

01:55

Twitter’s former Head of Security Peiter Zatko has filed an explosive 84-page whistleblower complaint alleging the social media giant deceived federal regulators about “egregious deficiencies” in its security. Twitter says Zatko was fired in January, and called his accusations a "false narrative" that's "riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies."Aug. 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Two men found guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

    01:45

  • Two officers involved in death of Rayshard Brooks face no criminal charges

    01:43

  • Trump had ‘Top Secret’ documents at Mar a Lago, National Archives says

    02:01

  • Free school lunch program is ending, leaving families scrambling

    03:03

  • Formerly paralyzed man swims from Alcatraz with a powerful message

    01:47

  • Antisemitic incidents on the rise in the U.S.

    01:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All