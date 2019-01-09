Nightly News

Exclusive: Colin O’Brady on solo Antarctica trek

01:27

The American man who became the first to solo across Antarctica unaided talks to NBC’s Joe Fryer about his passion for adventure, and how it felt to complete his trip. We'll have more of his interview tonight on "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt."Jan. 9, 2019

