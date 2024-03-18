IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Exclusive: Father of nursing student killed in Georgia speaks out for first time
March 18, 202401:59

    01:59
Nightly News

Exclusive: Father of nursing student killed in Georgia speaks out for first time

01:59

Laken Riley's father said he wished he could have been there to protect his daughter, who was killed on the University of Georgia campus last month. The suspect, a Venezuelan who entered the U.S. illegally, is in jail charged with murder. NBC News' Priscilla Thompson reports. March 18, 2024

    01:59
Best of NBC News

