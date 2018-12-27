Exclusive: Guantanamo needs updates for aging detainees

Exclusive: Guantanamo needs updates for aging detainees00:31
NBC’s Julia Ainsley gets exclusive access to Guantanamo Bay, where the need is high for more medical facilities and doctors as the detainees get older. See the full story Thursday on NBC Nightly News.
Exclusive: Guantanamo needs updates for aging detainees00:31
Dallas mentoring program bridges gap between children and those who serve01:31
MLB prospect pays off parents’ debt in Christmas surprise01:12
Russia testing new hypersonic nuclear missile01:22
Investigators searching for cause of deadly South Dakota plane crash00:51
Indonesian authorities warn of possible second tsunami01:37