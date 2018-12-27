Nightly News

Exclusive: Guantanamo needs updates for aging detainees

00:31

NBC’s Julia Ainsley gets exclusive access to Guantanamo Bay, where the need is high for more medical facilities and doctors as the detainees get older. See the full story Thursday on NBC Nightly News.Dec. 27, 2018

  • Exclusive: Guantanamo needs updates for aging detainees

    00:31

  • Dallas mentoring program bridges gap between children and those who serve

    01:31

  • MLB prospect pays off parents’ debt in Christmas surprise

    01:12

  • Russia testing new hypersonic nuclear missile

    01:22

  • Investigators searching for cause of deadly South Dakota plane crash

    00:51

  • Indonesian authorities warn of possible second tsunami

    01:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All