Nightly News

Exclusive: Guantanamo needs updates for aging detainees

00:31

NBC’s Julia Ainsley gets exclusive access to Guantanamo Bay, where the need is high for more medical facilities and doctors as the detainees get older. See the full story Thursday on NBC Nightly News.Dec. 27, 2018

