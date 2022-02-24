Exclusive: Husband of ‘Rust’ cinematographer blames Alec Baldwin, others for wife’s death
02:08
In an exclusive interview with Hoda Kotb, Matthew Hutchins says Alec Baldwin, who fired the fatal shot that killed his wife Halyna Hutchins, is one of several people to blame for the movie set shooting. Baldwin has denied any wrongdoing.Feb. 24, 2022
Apartment rental prices surging in major U.S. cities
01:43
Blinken: Russian forces in place for 'major aggression against Ukraine'
02:28
Ukraine declares state of emergency as U.S. warns of full-scale Russian invasion
02:25
New sanctions ‘not influential enough’ to deter Putin, former Russian official says
01:30
Washington, DC on alert ahead of expected trucker Covid protests
01:31
Now Playing
Exclusive: Husband of ‘Rust’ cinematographer blames Alec Baldwin, others for wife’s death