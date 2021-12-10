Exclusive: Inside the nation’s first sanctioned supervised injection facility to prevent overdoses
02:06
NBC News’ Jacob Soboroff gives us an exclusive look inside a New York City facility where people are allowed to use illegal drugs under the supervision of a professional. The facility’s executive director says 17 overdoses have been reversed in the last week alone. Dec. 10, 2021
