NBC news got an exclusive look at a drone system the U.S. military is already using to protect troops in war zones, and it can operate with very little human involvement. It’s powered by artificial intelligence and detects possible incoming threats.Dec. 20, 2021
Now Playing
Exclusive look at new drone technology
02:27
UP NEXT
Nonprofit Santa's workshop helps families in need
02:14
Holiday shipping ramps up ahead of Christmas
01:37
Build Back Better plan faces major setback
01:52
Omicron spreading by the day with tests in limited supply
02:19
Millions of Americans expected to travel this holiday season