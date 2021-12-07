IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Remembering former U.S. Senator Bob Dole

    02:24

  • Russian forces at the ready near Ukraine border, new satellite images show

    01:37

  • Biden administration restarts Trump-era immigration policy

    01:29

  • U.S. announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

    01:30

  • Jussie Smollett testifies in his own defense

    01:23

  • What we know about the Michigan high school shooting investigation

    01:28

  • Coronavirus: HHS national disaster medical team assisting overwhelmed New Mexico hospital

    02:50

  • New York City Ballet’s “Nutcracker” is back

    02:48

  • Growth of electric vehicles endangering rain forests

    03:11

  • More fallout from Chris Cuomo CNN termination

    01:51

  • Investigation into Michigan high school shooter continues

    02:00

  • U.S. travel restrictions to go into effect as Omicron variant spreads

    02:11

  • Remembering Bob Dole and his military legacy

    02:01

  • Former Senator Bob Dole dies at 98

    02:37

  • Christmas light display holds a deeper meaning

    02:28

  • Toy drives committed to helping families despite donation shortages

    02:19

  • Chris Cuomo terminated from CNN

    01:37

  • Tensions run high on Ukrainian and Russian border

    01:57

  • Omicron variant spreads across the U.S.

    02:10

  • Unprecedented charges in Michigan high school shooting

    02:55

Nightly News

Exclusive look at new ‘killer’ drone small enough to fit in a backpack

02:06

The Switchblade drone doesn’t launch missiles, but is itself a missile. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian reports from the Utah desert where he saw a demonstration of the so-called “killer” drone being directed to an empty truck before exploding. The technology can also present new risks for both the U.S. and its adversaries, experts say.Dec. 7, 2021

