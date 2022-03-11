IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Exclusive look at rover that could be heading to the moon

01:33

NASA is kicking off a new lunar space race and Astrolab’s Flex aims to be the winner. The rover can be operated from Earth, allowing lunar base building before humans ever get there, and is built to last up to 10 years on the moon’s surface. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has an exclusive look.March 11, 2022

