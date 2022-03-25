IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden travels to Poland to survey humanitarian crisis

  • Russia surrounding Chernihiv

    Exclusive look inside besieged Mariupol

    Ukrainian refugees crossing at the Polish border

  • Ukraine’s refugees stuck in limbo

  • Texts show wife of Justice Thomas, Ginni, urged Mark Meadows to overturn election results

  • 14-year-old dies after fall from Orlando amusement park ride

  • Lester Holt reflects on support for Ukraine and its resolve against Russia

  • St. Peter’s March Madness Cinderella story

  • How states are responding to high gas prices

  • The realities of war for Ukraine’s orphans

  • NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg on support for Ukraine

  • U.S. citizen missing in Ukraine

  • Escaped Mariupol residents urge for Russian war crimes to be held accountable

  • Biden says U.S. will respond if Russia uses chemical weapons

  • Communities come together after devastating storms

  • Rise in bird flu cases across the U.S.

  • What to expect as Biden meets with NATO leaders

  • Tornado destroys homes in New Orleans suburb

  • Jackson faces heated questions, tense exchanges on Day 3 of Supreme Court hearings

Nightly News

Exclusive look inside besieged Mariupol

The Marchenko family in Mariupol documented their journey to flee the country. The family endured weeks huddling in a cold, dark basement to survive. In a last-ditch effort, they boarded a humanitarian bus to Lviv that drove through shelling. They made it to the Czech Republic, but are unable to reach their relatives still in Mariupol. March 25, 2022

Best of NBC News

