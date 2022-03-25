Exclusive look inside besieged Mariupol

The Marchenko family in Mariupol documented their journey to flee the country. The family endured weeks huddling in a cold, dark basement to survive. In a last-ditch effort, they boarded a humanitarian bus to Lviv that drove through shelling. They made it to the Czech Republic, but are unable to reach their relatives still in Mariupol. March 25, 2022
