Nightly News

Exclusive: Matthew Charles calls prison release ‘unbelievable’

00:38

Matthew Charles, who just became one of the first prisoners released under President Trump’s First Step Act, tells NBC’s Lester Holt about the moment he found out the news. See more of the exclusive interview tonight on “Nightly.”Jan. 8, 2019

