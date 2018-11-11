Exclusive: On board an American missile destroyer as it pursues Russian submarines
NBC News’ Kevin Tibbles joins the U.S. Navy aboard the Forrest Sherman, a guided missile destroyer, as officers stress the U.S. is engaged in the “Fourth Battle of the Atlantic” against Russia.
Macron condemns nationalism as world leaders gather for WWI anniversary02:06
Devastation of World War I prompted critical medical advances02:25
Exclusive: On board an American missile destroyer as it pursues Russian submarines02:38
Strong winds fuel destructive Southern California wildfire01:46
Paradise, California, in ruins as Camp Fire continues to rage01:50
Prescription drug with fish oil reduces risk of heart attack or stroke, study finds01:43