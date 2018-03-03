Feedback
Exclusive: Putin addresses 2016 election meddling

 

In an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Megyn Kelly, Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses whether he will try to put a stop to meddling in future U.S. elections.

Slow-moving nor'easter hammers East Coast, kills at least five

Student sought in fatal shooting of parents at Central Michigan University

Manhunt underway after shooting leaves two dead at Central Michigan University
How to protect your data from fake hotel WiFi scams
High-speed winds create travel mess along the East Coast
North Korea's new missile technology may have Soviet roots

Bitcoin heist: 600 powerful computers stolen in Iceland

Attackers hit targets in Burkina Faso's capital in coordinated assault

Megyn Kelly grills Vladimir Putin on Russian interference in U.S. elections

U.S. decision to permanently reduce Cuba embassy staff draws swift reaction

Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Putin denies 'new Cold War' but says new nukes are on 'combat duty'

NBC News' Lester Holt speaks on being a journalist in the digital age

