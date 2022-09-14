IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

EXCLUSIVE: Reality Winner discusses FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

02:10

In 2017, NSA translator Reality Winner leaked a classified document to a media outlet that then published information about Russia’s election interference and was prosecuted by the DOJ. In an exclusive NBC News interview, Winner spoke with Gabe Gutierrez about the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.Sept. 14, 2022

