Exclusive: Snapchat executive on company’s efforts to stop sale of counterfeit pills
03:47
Share this -
copied
Last year, the DEA seized over 20 million counterfeit pills, some of which contained potentially lethal doses of fentanyl. Jacqueline Beauchere, Snapchat’s global head of platform safety, speaks with NBC News’ Kate Snow about what the company is doing to prevent drug-related content and activity on its platform, and hears from a parent who lost his son, who he believes connected with a dealer on the app.Jan. 19, 2022
AT&T and Verizon delay 5G rollout near some airports
02:26
Government’s free Covid testing site launches one day early
02:26
White House looks to reset after Biden faces major setbacks
02:02
New image shows Texas hostage gunman at Dallas outreach center
01:52
Now Playing
Exclusive: Snapchat executive on company’s efforts to stop sale of counterfeit pills