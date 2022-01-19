Exclusive: Snapchat executive on company’s efforts to stop sale of counterfeit pills

Last year, the DEA seized over 20 million counterfeit pills, some of which contained potentially lethal doses of fentanyl. Jacqueline Beauchere, Snapchat’s global head of platform safety, speaks with NBC News’ Kate Snow about what the company is doing to prevent drug-related content and activity on its platform, and hears from a parent who lost his son, who he believes connected with a dealer on the app.Jan. 19, 2022