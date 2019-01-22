Exclusive: Teen at center of protest controversy says he was ‘not disrespectful’ to Native American elder

Exclusive: Teen at center of protest controversy says he was ‘not disrespectful’ to Native American elder02:27
In an exclusive interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, Nick Sandmann said he “had every right” to stand in front of Nathan Phillips, but now wishes he and his classmates “would have walked away and avoided the whole thing.”
United Airlines reviewing flight that left passengers stranded on ground for hours01:04
Rudy Giuliani: I am afraid it will be on my gravestone. ‘Rudy Giuliani: He lied for Trump’01:20
Growing concern about the soaring cost of insulin02:24
Skier dies in avalanche outside Aspen01:00
Exclusive: Teen at center of protest controversy says he was ‘not disrespectful’ to Native American elder02:27
Lawyer says accused U.S. spy was given classified Russia documents, but had no idea01:10