Experimental brain surgery aims to treat severe substance abuse
05:52
When we first met James Fisher at the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, the 36-year-old was about to be the third person in the U.S. to have an experimental brain surgery in hopes of helping him overcome severe substance abuse. NBC News’ Kate Snow interviewed the team of doctors, followed the procedure’s progress, and caught up with James four weeks later. He says he felt an immediate difference.Sept. 30, 2021