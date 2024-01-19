Border crisis is key issue with NH primary just 5 days way01:54
U.S. launches new strikes on Houthi targets02:04
Chicago man takes cold plunge in Lake Michigan during deep freeze01:39
Studies show multivitamins may help with memory loss02:00
- Now Playing
Explosion levels building in Washington, D.C.01:22
- UP NEXT
DOJ releases scathing investigation into Uvalde law enforcement response03:04
Unrelenting winter storm impacting tens of millions across the U.S.02:20
Trump attends court as critical NH primary looms02:30
Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized for weeks01:34
Frigid winter weather causes challenges for electric vehicle owners01:47
With Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet still grounded, FAA completes first group of inspections01:33
China reveals big drop in birth rate00:49
Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time02:43
Colorectal cancer on the rise for younger Americans01:51
Roseland Portrait Project celebrates people from Chicago south side neighborhood01:44
U.S. striking back against Houthi rebels amid increased tensions in region02:08
Gilgo Beach suspect charged in fourth murder02:00
Massive winter storm impacting tens of millions01:43
War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children02:14
Trump moves on to New Hampshire after landslide Iowa win02:46
Border crisis is key issue with NH primary just 5 days way01:54
U.S. launches new strikes on Houthi targets02:04
Chicago man takes cold plunge in Lake Michigan during deep freeze01:39
Studies show multivitamins may help with memory loss02:00
- Now Playing
Explosion levels building in Washington, D.C.01:22
- UP NEXT
DOJ releases scathing investigation into Uvalde law enforcement response03:04
Play All