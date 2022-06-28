Explosive January 6th testimony by Trump White House insider

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, delivered explosive new testimony in the January 6th hearings today. Hutchinson said another staffer told her there was dramatic physical confrontation inside the presidential limousine. The altercation was between former President Trump and the head of his secret service detail, Bobby Engel, after Trump was told his security would not take him to the Capitol. A source close to the Secret Service tells NBC News the lead agent and the presidential limousine driver are reportedly prepared to testify they were not assaulted and Trump never lunged for the steering wheel.June 28, 2022