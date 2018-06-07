Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Extended: Inside the last line of defense against a North Korean ICBM attack

 

NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer reports from Fort Greely, Alaska, where he was given rare access to the team and facility that is prepared to defend the United States against a nuclear attack from North Korea.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

2,300 Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria are about to lose their FEMA housing assistance

2,300 families displaced by Hurricane Maria are losing housing assistance

Puerto Rico Crisis
U.S. evacuates China consulate staffers as illness mystery deepens

U.S. evacuates China staffers as illness mystery deepens

World
Kate Spade's husband says fashion star was suffering from depression, but her suicide was 'a complete shock'

Kate Spade's husband says wife was suffering from depression

U.S. news
U.S. plans to release detained American 'enemy combatant' in Syria

U.S. plans to release detained American 'enemy combatant' in Syria

World
Feds admit liability for death of Alabama inmate who died of ulcer

Family of inmate who died of ulcer scores victory in lawsuit

Crime & Courts

World News

Desperate search for loved ones after Guatemala volcano eruption
Video

Desperate search for loved ones after Guatemala volcano eruption

World
U.S. evacuates China consulate staffers as illness mystery deepens

U.S. evacuates China staffers as illness mystery deepens

World
U.S. plans to release detained American 'enemy combatant' in Syria

U.S. plans to release detained American 'enemy combatant' in Syria

World
Bermuda legalizes same-sex marriage — again

Bermuda legalizes same-sex marriage — again

OUT Politics and Policy
A side-effect of preventing HIV with PrEP: Less condom use

A side-effect of PrEP: Less condom use

Health Care
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

advertisement