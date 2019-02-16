Nightly News

Extended interview: Green Beret charged with murder speaks out

52:44

In an interview with Maj. Matt Golsteyn, the Green Beret tells Lester Holt his version of what happened, and why he believes that he had the authority to set up the ambush that killed a suspected Taliban bomb maker in Afghanistan nearly a decade ago — even if he didn’t receive a direct order to do so.Feb. 16, 2019

  • Extended interview: Green Beret charged with murder speaks out

    52:44

  • First and only scuba Girl Scout troop sells cookies underwater

    01:15

  • Oscars reverses decision and will now air all categories

    00:50

  • Colin Kaepernick agrees to settle collusion case against the NFL

    01:01

  • Green Beret charged with murder speaks out

    03:42

  • Starting war with Iran would be ‘suicidal,’ Iran’s foreign minister says

    01:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All